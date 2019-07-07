Dream-Mercury, Box

ATLANTA (63)

Breland 2-9 0-0 4, Hayes 4-10 0-1 10, Montgomery 3-9 0-0 8, Sykes 8-18 10-14 29, Williams 2-10 0-2 4, Bentley 0-6 2-2 2, Billings 0-2 1-2 1, Cazorla 1-2 0-0 2, Gulich 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 21-70 14-23 63.

PHOENIX (65)

Bonner 3-15 4-5 11, Carson 0-1 2-2 2, Griner 11-15 9-11 31, January 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 5-15 0-0 13, Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Lyttle 2-8 0-0 4, Smith 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 15-18 65.

Atlanta 13 12 23 15—63 Phoenix 16 13 18 18—65

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-24 (Sykes 3-7, Montgomery 2-5, Hayes 2-5, Gulich 0-1, Breland 0-1, Cazorla 0-1, Bentley 0-4), Phoenix 4-21 (Mitchell 3-9, Bonner 1-7, Smith 0-1, Carson 0-1, January 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Sykes 10), Phoenix 48 (Bonner 14). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Sykes, Williams, Bentley 3), Phoenix 13 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Phoenix 20. A_9,850 (18,422).

