Dream-Mystics, Box

ATLANTA (65)

Bentley 3-12 3-4 9, Breland 1-4 0-0 3, Montgomery 1-6 0-1 3, Sykes 4-9 3-3 11, Williams 6-9 2-2 14, Billings 2-6 0-0 4, Cazorla 1-2 0-0 3, Coffey 4-11 3-5 13, Gulich 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 24-65 11-15 65.

WASHINGTON (93)

Cloud 2-8 0-0 6, Delle Donne 10-13 4-4 28, Powers 5-10 3-4 17, Sanders 2-4 5-6 9, Toliver 2-8 0-0 4, Hawkins 5-7 3-3 13, Hines-Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Meesseman 1-6 0-0 2, Mestdagh 1-1 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 2-8 4-4 9. Totals 31-67 19-21 93.

Atlanta 15 16 21 13—65 Washington 24 21 29 19—93

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-14 (Coffey 2-2, Gulich 1-1, Breland 1-1, Cazorla 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Bentley 0-2, Sykes 0-2), Washington 12-26 (Delle Donne 4-4, Powers 4-7, Cloud 2-5, Mestdagh 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Toliver 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Gulich 8), Washington 35 (Delle Donne 8). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Cazorla 4), Washington 24 (Toliver 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Washington 15. Technicals_Montgomery, Toliver. A_4,200 (4,200).

