Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dream-Mystics, Box

July 21, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (65)

Bentley 3-12 3-4 9, Breland 1-4 0-0 3, Montgomery 1-6 0-1 3, Sykes 4-9 3-3 11, Williams 6-9 2-2 14, Billings 2-6 0-0 4, Cazorla 1-2 0-0 3, Coffey 4-11 3-5 13, Gulich 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 24-65 11-15 65.

WASHINGTON (93)

Cloud 2-8 0-0 6, Delle Donne 10-13 4-4 28, Powers 5-10 3-4 17, Sanders 2-4 5-6 9, Toliver 2-8 0-0 4, Hawkins 5-7 3-3 13, Hines-Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Meesseman 1-6 0-0 2, Mestdagh 1-1 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 2-8 4-4 9. Totals 31-67 19-21 93.

Atlanta 15 16 21 13—65
Washington 24 21 29 19—93

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-14 (Coffey 2-2, Gulich 1-1, Breland 1-1, Cazorla 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Bentley 0-2, Sykes 0-2), Washington 12-26 (Delle Donne 4-4, Powers 4-7, Cloud 2-5, Mestdagh 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Toliver 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Gulich 8), Washington 35 (Delle Donne 8). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Cazorla 4), Washington 24 (Toliver 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Washington 15. Technicals_Montgomery, Toliver. A_4,200 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.