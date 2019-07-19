Listen Live Sports

Dream-Sun, Box

July 19, 2019 9:39 pm
 
ATLANTA (69)

Bentley 0-8 0-0 0, Breland 1-2 0-0 2, E.Williams 5-7 2-2 12, Montgomery 3-8 0-0 7, Sykes 7-15 9-12 26, Billings 0-2 0-0 0, Cazorla 2-4 5-7 10, Coffey 2-7 2-2 8, Gulich 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-58 18-23 69.

CONNECTICUT (98)

A.Thomas 5-8 1-1 11, C.Williams 4-11 0-0 8, J.Jones 4-11 4-7 12, J.Thomas 5-6 2-2 14, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 8, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 4-6 0-0 8, Banham 1-4 0-0 3, Hiedeman 2-5 2-2 7, Holmes 6-13 2-4 17, Tuck 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 38-78 11-16 98.

Atlanta 25 15 11 18—69
Connecticut 29 20 19 30—98

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-23 (Sykes 3-6, Coffey 2-3, Cazorla 1-3, Montgomery 1-5, Gulich 0-1, Bentley 0-5), Connecticut 11-26 (Holmes 3-5, J.Thomas 2-3, Tuck 2-4, Stricklen 2-5, Hiedeman 1-2, Banham 1-3, J.Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Coffey 7), Connecticut 41 (J.Jones 9). Assists_Atlanta 11 (Sykes 4), Connecticut 24 (C.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 14, Connecticut 20. Technicals_Montgomery. A_6,733 (9,323).

