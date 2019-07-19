Listen Live Sports

Drew Smyly agrees with Phillies, pending physical

July 19, 2019 6:28 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is on track to start Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday the agreement is pending a successful physical.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is being moved to the bullpen.

The 30-year-old Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him in late June.

Philadelphia starters entered Friday with a 4.62 ERA, 12th in the National League.

Pivetta is 4-4 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 starts this season and has made just one relief appearance in his three-year big league career.

Right-hander Vince Velasquez, originally slated to start Sunday, would be pushed back in the rotation.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

