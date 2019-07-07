Listen Live Sports

Drews leads US past Brazil in finals of FIVB Nations League

July 7, 2019 10:03 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Annie Drews scored 33 points and Team USA rallied to beat Brazil 3-2 in the championship match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League at Nanjing, China.

The Americans won the title for a second time, beating Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 on Sunday.

Drews, named the MVP, finished with 32 kills. Kelsey Robinson had 13 kills and two aces for 15 points. The pair combined for nine points in the tiebreaker. Haleigh Washington added 10 points.

Gabi Guimaraes and Lorenne Geraldo Teixeira each had 20 points for Brazil. Mara Ferreira Leao finished with 15.

