Dynamo-Atlanta United, Sums

Houston 0 0—0 Atlanta 2 3—5

First half_1, Atlanta, Nagbe, 1 (Gressel), 27th minute; 2, Atlanta, Vazquez, 2, 29th.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 14 (Gressel), 60th; 4, Atlanta, Martinez, 15 (Remedi), 79th; 5, Atlanta, Gressel, 4, 88th.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Brendan Moore.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Elis, 6th; Vera, 45th; Quioto, 79th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_Houston, Elis, 6th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jeremy Kieso; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

A_42,557.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel, Emerson Hyndman (Eric Remedi, 64th), Dion Pereira; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe (Mo Adams, 77th), Brandon Vazquez (Gonzalo Pity Martinez, 74th).

Houston_Tyler Deric; DaMarcus Beasley, Maynor Figueroa, Kevin Garcia, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Juan Cabezas, 46th), Tommy McNamara (Romell Quioto, 46th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Marlon Hairston (Mauro Manotas, 62nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.