Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 to snap 8-game road losing streak

July 20, 2019 10:10 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored and the Houston Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

Houston (9-9-3) had lost three straight overall and was 2-8-2 in its previous 12 games. Toronto (8-9-5) had won two in a row.

McNamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a pass from Memo Rodriguez. Martinez connected in the 23rd, and Manotas made it 3-0 in the 57th. Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto in the 75th.

