Dynamo-FC Cincinnati, Sums

|Houston
|0
|2—2
|FC Cincinnati
|2
|1—3
First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Manneh, 3 (Ledesma), 29th minute; 2, FC Cincinnati, Dally, 1 (Deplagne), 38th.
Second half_3, FC Cincinnati, Ulloa, 1 (Ledesma), 61st; 4, Houston, Quioto, 1 (penalty kick), 79th; 5, Houston, Hagglund, 0 (own goal), 81st.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.
Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Amaya, 32nd. Houston, Elis, 19th; Cabezas, 25th; Struna, 74th.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; Andrew Bigelow; Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
A_26,276.
___
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Alvas Powell, 88th), Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Victor Ulloa, 46th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh; Rashawn Dally (Fanendo Adi, 66th).
Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Juan Cabezas (Romell Quioto, 47th), Boniek Garcia, Tommy McNamara, Matias Vera (Darwin Ceren, 66th); Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Michael Salazar, 75th).
