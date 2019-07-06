Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dynamo-FC Cincinnati, Sums

July 6, 2019 9:51 pm
 
Houston 0 2—2
FC Cincinnati 2 1—3

First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Manneh, 3 (Ledesma), 29th minute; 2, FC Cincinnati, Dally, 1 (Deplagne), 38th.

Second half_3, FC Cincinnati, Ulloa, 1 (Ledesma), 61st; 4, Houston, Quioto, 1 (penalty kick), 79th; 5, Houston, Hagglund, 0 (own goal), 81st.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.

Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Amaya, 32nd. Houston, Elis, 19th; Cabezas, 25th; Struna, 74th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; Andrew Bigelow; Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_26,276.

Lineups

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Alvas Powell, 88th), Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Victor Ulloa, 46th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh; Rashawn Dally (Fanendo Adi, 66th).

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Juan Cabezas (Romell Quioto, 47th), Boniek Garcia, Tommy McNamara, Matias Vera (Darwin Ceren, 66th); Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Michael Salazar, 75th).

