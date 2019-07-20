Dynamo-Toronto FC, Sums

|Houston
|2
|1—3
|Toronto
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Houston, McNamara, 2 (Rodriguez), 4th minute; 2, Houston, Martinez, 4 (Manotas), 23rd.
Second half_3, Houston, Manotas, 8, 57th; 4, Toronto, Altidore, 8, 75th.
Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Brian Poeschel; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
A_25,949.
Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza (Kevin Garcia, 59th), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez, Tommy McNamara, Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 67th), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas (Juan Cabezas, 79th).
Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Jay Chapman (Jacob Shaffelburg, 46th), Nick DeLeon (Michael Bradley, 58th), Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins (Jozy Altidore, 46th).
