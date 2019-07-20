Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dynamo-Toronto FC, Sums

July 20, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston 2 1—3
Toronto 0 1—1

First half_1, Houston, McNamara, 2 (Rodriguez), 4th minute; 2, Houston, Martinez, 4 (Manotas), 23rd.

Second half_3, Houston, Manotas, 8, 57th; 4, Toronto, Altidore, 8, 75th.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Brian Poeschel; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

Advertisement

A_25,949.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza (Kevin Garcia, 59th), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez, Tommy McNamara, Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 67th), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas (Juan Cabezas, 79th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Jay Chapman (Jacob Shaffelburg, 46th), Nick DeLeon (Michael Bradley, 58th), Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins (Jozy Altidore, 46th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.