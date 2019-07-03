Earthquakes-Minnesota United, Sums

|San Jose
|1
|0—1
|Minnesota
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 6 (Finlay), 5th minute; 2, San Jose, Thompson, 2 (Eriksson), 45th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Boxall, 1, 52nd; 4, Minnesota, Molino, 3 (Opara), 90th.
Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Finlay, 45th; Gregus, 76th; Quintero, 78th; Alonso, 90th; Molino, 90th. San Jose, Lopez, 30th; Wondolowski, 55th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Walter Heatherly; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_David Barrie.
A_19,653.
___
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Kevin Molino, 83rd); Darwin Quintero (Lawrence Olum, 83rd), Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 75th).
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez (Shea Salinas, 66th); Magnus Eriksson, Judson (Paul Marie, 76th), Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 61st).
