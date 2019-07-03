Listen Live Sports

Earthquakes-Minnesota United, Sums

July 3, 2019 10:27 pm
 
San Jose 1 0—1
Minnesota 1 2—3

First half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 6 (Finlay), 5th minute; 2, San Jose, Thompson, 2 (Eriksson), 45th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Boxall, 1, 52nd; 4, Minnesota, Molino, 3 (Opara), 90th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Finlay, 45th; Gregus, 76th; Quintero, 78th; Alonso, 90th; Molino, 90th. San Jose, Lopez, 30th; Wondolowski, 55th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Walter Heatherly; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_19,653.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Kevin Molino, 83rd); Darwin Quintero (Lawrence Olum, 83rd), Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 75th).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez (Shea Salinas, 66th); Magnus Eriksson, Judson (Paul Marie, 76th), Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 61st).

