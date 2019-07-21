Listen Live Sports

Earthquakes-Whitecaps, Sums

July 21, 2019 12:21 am
 
San Jose 2 1—3
Vancouver 1 0—1

First half_1, Vancouver, Henry, 3, 7th minute; 2, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 6, 16th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 9, 34th.

Second half_4, San Jose, Eriksson, 4 (Espinoza), 79th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Judson, 32nd; Lima, 71st; Marie, 90th. Vancouver, Reyna, 84th; Bair, 90th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Gianni Facchini; Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_17,558.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili (Shea Salinas, 82nd), Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza (Paul Marie, 83rd), Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 74th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Russell Teibert (Felipe Martins, 70th); Lass Bangoura (Joaquin Ardaiz, 62nd), Fredy Montero (Thelonius Bair, 76th), Yordy Reyna.

