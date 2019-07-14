Listen Live Sports

Eastern Washington football players recovering from shooting

July 14, 2019 2:31 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two Eastern Washington University football players were shot in Spokane’s downtown bar district.

Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after Saturday’s shooting.

University officials say the student-athletes are expected to fully recover.

Hayes is listed as a starter at safety on the preseason depth chart. He’s from Tacoma, Washington.

Moore is listed as a starter at defensive tackle on the preseason depth chart. He’s from Bremerton, Washington.

