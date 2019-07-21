Edgar Martinez Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Team
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1987 Sea
|43
|6
|16
|0
|5
|.372
|1988 Sea
|32
|0
|9
|0
|5
|.281
|1989 Sea
|171
|20
|41
|2
|20
|.240
|1990 Sea
|487
|71
|147
|11
|49
|.302
|1991 Sea
|544
|98
|167
|14
|52
|.307
|1992 Sea
|528
|100
|181
|18
|73
|.343
|1993 Sea
|135
|20
|32
|4
|13
|.237
|1994 Sea
|326
|47
|93
|13
|51
|.285
|1995 Sea
|511
|121
|182
|29
|113
|.356
|1996 Sea
|499
|121
|163
|26
|103
|.327
|1997 Sea
|542
|104
|179
|28
|108
|.330
|1998 Sea
|556
|86
|179
|29
|102
|.322
|1999 Sea
|502
|86
|169
|24
|86
|.337
|2000 Sea
|556
|100
|180
|37
|145
|.324
|2001 Sea
|470
|80
|144
|23
|116
|.306
|2002 Sea
|328
|42
|91
|15
|59
|.277
|2003 Sea
|497
|72
|146
|24
|98
|.294
|2004 Sea
|486
|45
|128
|12
|63
|.263
|Totals
|7213
|1219
|2247
|309
|1261
|.312
|Divisional Series
|Year Opp.
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1995 NYY
|21
|6
|12
|2
|10
|.571
|1997 Bal
|16
|2
|3
|2
|3
|.188
|2000 CWS
|11
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.364
|2001 Cle
|16
|3
|5
|2
|5
|.313
|Totals
|64
|13
|24
|7
|20
|.375
|League Championship Series
|Year Opp.
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1995 Cle
|23
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.087
|2000 NYY
|21
|2
|5
|1
|4
|.238
|2001 NYY
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|64
|3
|10
|1
|4
|.156
