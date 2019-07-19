Listen Live Sports

Elena Delle Donne returns to help Mystics top Fever in OT

July 19, 2019 9:31 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points, Kristi Toliver had six of her 17 in overtime and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 95-88 on Friday night.

Both teams entered the game with three-game losing streaks, with the Mystics playing those three games without Delle Donne because of a broken nose.

Wearing a protective facemask and special edition “The Lion King” shoes, Delle Donne went 10 of 22 from the field, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed 15 rebounds. Her step-back 12-footer from the left baseline tied it at 81 with 5.8 seconds left in regulation. Thanks to Toliver’s defense, Indiana did not get off a final shot.

Ariel Atkins scored the first basket of overtime, Toliver had the next two and the Fever could not recover from that six-point deficit.

Emma Meesseman added 13 points for Washington (10-6). Atkins had 12.

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (6-13) with 18 points. Natalie Achonwa added 16, Tiffany Mitchell 13 and Shenise Johnson 13. The Fever lost their eighth straight home game, tying a franchise record from 2000.

