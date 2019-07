Elis, Dynamo beat Red Bulls, snap 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis had two goals and an assist to help the Houston Dynamo beat the New York Red Bulls 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Houston, which came in winless in its past five, won for the first time since beating D.C. United 2-1 on May 18.

Elis, on the right side, made a sliding pass around two defenders to Mauro Manotas who first-timed a side-footer from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

Tomás Martínez ripped a left-footer just inside the post from well outside the area in the 56th before Elis added goals in the 72nd minute and in stoppage time to cap the scoring.

Advertisement

New York’s Michael Murillo and Alejandro Romero Gamarra, and Houston’s Maynor Figueroa, were shown red cards in the final minutes.

Joe Willis had three saves in his first shutout in more than two months for the Dynamo (8-6-3).

The Red Bulls (8-7-3) lost for just the second time since May 8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.