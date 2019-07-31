Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
English Heritage tests video review tech for jousting

July 31, 2019 12:31 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Medieval is meeting modern as English Heritage tests video review technology for jousting.

English Heritage, a charity that manages monuments and castles, says accuracy is vital in jousting, a sport in which participants on horseback charging at speeds up to 30 miles per hour (48 kph) win points by using 12-foot (3.7-meter) lances to strike parts of the shield or helmet of their opponent.

Organizers hope that technology will lead to more precision in scoring. English Heritage’s Emily Sewell says determining a score “currently requires our Knight Marshall to accurately observe the location of each hit every time, which is quite a challenge.”

Wednesday’s trial was taking place at Pendennis Castle in Cornwall.

English Heritage is campaigning to have jousting be recognized as an Olympic sport.

