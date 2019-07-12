Listen Live Sports

European PGA-Scottish Open Scores

July 12, 2019 2:04 pm
 
Friday
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71
Second Round
Lee Slattery, England 64-64—128
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 64-64—128
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 64-61—128
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63-67—130
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-65—130
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-64—131
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 66-65—131
Justin Thomas, United States 67-64—131
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 68-63—131
Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-64—131
Ian Poulter, England 65-67—132
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 63-69—132
Thomas Pieters, Belium 64-68—132
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67-65—132
Renato Paratore, Italy 67-65—132
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-64—132
Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64—132
Romain Langasque, France 65-67—132
Sean Crocker, United States 66-66—132
Also
Matt Kuchar, United States 63-70—133
Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain 66-67—133
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-67—134
Eddie Pepperell, England 67-67—134
Julian Suri, United States 68-66—134
Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-68—136
Andrew Putnam, United States 69-67—136
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69—137
Missed the Cut
Rickie Fowler, United States 71-67—138
David Lipsky, United States 67-72—139
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 67-72—139
Kevin Kisner, United States 70-71—141
Jimmy Walker, United States 73-71—144

