European PGA-Scottish Open Scores

Friday At The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71 Second Round Lee Slattery, England 64-64—128 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 64-64—128 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 64-61—128 Nino Bertasio, Italy 63-67—130 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-65—130 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-64—131 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 66-65—131 Justin Thomas, United States 67-64—131 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 68-63—131 Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-64—131 Ian Poulter, England 65-67—132 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 63-69—132 Thomas Pieters, Belium 64-68—132 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67-65—132 Renato Paratore, Italy 67-65—132 Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-64—132 Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64—132 Romain Langasque, France 65-67—132 Sean Crocker, United States 66-66—132 Also Matt Kuchar, United States 63-70—133 Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain 66-67—133 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-67—134 Eddie Pepperell, England 67-67—134 Julian Suri, United States 68-66—134 Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-68—136 Andrew Putnam, United States 69-67—136 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69—137 Missed the Cut Rickie Fowler, United States 71-67—138 David Lipsky, United States 67-72—139 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 67-72—139 Kevin Kisner, United States 70-71—141 Jimmy Walker, United States 73-71—144

