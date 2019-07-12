European PGA-Scottish Open Scores

|Friday
|At The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Lee Slattery, England
|64-64—128
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|64-64—128
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|64-61—128
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63-67—130
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65-65—130
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|67-64—131
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|66-65—131
|Justin Thomas, United States
|67-64—131
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|68-63—131
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|67-64—131
|Ian Poulter, England
|65-67—132
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|63-69—132
|Thomas Pieters, Belium
|64-68—132
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|67-65—132
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|67-65—132
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|68-64—132
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|68-64—132
|Romain Langasque, France
|65-67—132
|Sean Crocker, United States
|66-66—132
|Also
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|63-70—133
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain
|66-67—133
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-67—134
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|67-67—134
|Julian Suri, United States
|68-66—134
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|68-68—136
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|69-67—136
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|68-69—137
|Missed the Cut
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|71-67—138
|David Lipsky, United States
|67-72—139
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|67-72—139
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|70-71—141
|Jimmy Walker, United States
|73-71—144
