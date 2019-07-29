Listen Live Sports

Ex-Rutgers player pleads guilty in domestic violence case

July 29, 2019 1:30 pm
 
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former Rutgers University basketball player has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from domestic violence at his dorm.

Issa Thiam (EE’-sah CHAHM’) pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons count and making terroristic threats as part of a deal with prosecutors in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

He will now enter a three-year pretrial intervention program, and the charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes it.

Thiam, who is from Dakar, Senegal, was dismissed from the team after his arrest in March and still faces possible deportation.

During Monday’s hearing, he admitted trying to intimidate his girlfriend with a kitchen knife following a verbal dispute at his dorm.

Thiam’s attorney told the judge his client is in talks to potentially sign with a team in Spain.

