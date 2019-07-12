Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

F Johan Larsson re-signs with Buffalo Sabres

July 12, 2019 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Johan Larsson to a one-year contract worth $1.55 million.

Larsson was a restricted free agent. The Swede had six goals and eight assists in 73 games with Buffalo last season.

The team announced the contract on Friday.

Larsson made his NHL debut with Minnesota in 2013, but was traded to Buffalo after just one game with the Wild.

Advertisement

Larsson, who turns 27 on July 25, has 32 goals and 47 assists in 331 career NHL games.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.