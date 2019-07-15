Falcons agree to 4-year extension with Grady Jarrett

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a four-year extension before the NFL deadline for franchise-tagged players.

The Falcons had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to finalize a multi-year deal with Jarrett, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement that the Falcons made clear since last season ended that a new contract for Jarrett has been a priority.

Terms were not disclosed. NFL.com reported the deal is worth $68 million and makes Garrett the third highest-paid defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald of the Rams and Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox.

Atlanta drafted Jarrett in the fifth round out of Clemson in 2015 and is coming off his best season yet. Jarrett had a career-high six sacks, three forced fumbles and 16 quarterback hits in 2018 along with eight tackles for loss. Jarrett has started 46 of his 61 games with 14 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, a recovered fumble and 40 quarterback hits.

Jarrett tied an NFL record in the 2017 Super Bowl with three sacks in a loss to New England, matching Darnell Dockett, Kony Ealy and Reggie White.

