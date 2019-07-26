Listen Live Sports

Falcons agree to terms with LBs Anthony, Brown

July 26, 2019 4:00 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on injured reserve and have agreed to contracts with linebackers Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown.

Bennett suffered a broken ankle on Monday’s opening day of training camp.

Anthony, a former first-round pick by New Orleans, had five tackles as a backup for Miami in 2018. Brown has spent time on practice squads for Carolina and Atlanta.

The Falcons also waived offensive tackle Lanard Bonner, who was with the team as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

