Families at forefront for Hall of Fame inductions

July 19, 2019 1:07 pm
 
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Families will be at the forefront for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies next month.

Four of the eight members of the class of 2019 will have relatives present them for induction on Aug. 3: Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Ed Reed and Tony Gonzalez.

Mawae, a superb center for three franchises, will be introduced by his wife, Tracy. Senior committee inductee Robinson’s presenter will be his stepson, Bob Thompson. Reed, one of the NFL’s greatest safeties, will have his father, Edward Sr., as his presenter. Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in pro football history, will be introduced by his cousin, Dennis Allen.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will present Gil Brandt, one of two contributors entering the hall. The late Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos, will be presented by Steve Antonopulos, the team’s longtime trainer.

Two standout cornerbacks, Ty Law and Champ Bailey, also will be inducted. Law will be introduced by his friend, Byron Washington, and Bailey by his agent, Jack Reale.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

