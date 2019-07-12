Listen Live Sports

Father of Celtics rookie Tremont Waters found dead in motel

July 12, 2019 11:39 am
 
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the father of Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters has been found dead in a motel room.

West Haven police have labeled the death of 49-year-old Ed Waters as “untimely” and are investigating.

Police say Waters was found dead at the Super 8 Motel just after noon on Thursday.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Friday with the Celtics.

Tremont Waters, who starred at Note Dame High School in West Haven, was drafted by Boston in the second round out of LSU.

He signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.

