FC Cincinnati-Toronto FC, Sums

FC Cincinnati 0 1—1 Toronto 1 1—2

First half_1, Toronto, DeLeon, 5 (Gonzalez), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Altidore, 9 (DeLeon), 50th; 3, FC Cincinnati, Ledesma, 3 (Cruz), 58th.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Moor, 90th. FC Cincinnati, Deplagne, 43rd; Cruz, 57th; Waston, 62nd; Ulloa, 87th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Jason White; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_25,765.

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Omar Gonzalez, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado (Jonathan Osorio, 75th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore (Patrick Mullins, 87th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Chris Mavinga, 81st).

FC Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Allan Cruz, Roland Lamah (Kekuta Manneh, 71st), Emmanuel Ledesma, Caleb Stanko (Tommy McCabe, 81st), Victor Ulloa; Rashawn Dally (Darren Mattocks, 56th).

