FC Dallas-Minnesota United, Sums

Dallas 0 0—0 Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Toye, 4, 90th minute.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gasper, 59th; Toye, 80th. Dallas, Servania, 35th; Acosta, 46th; Gonzalez, 90th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso; Gjovalin Bori; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_19,906.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso (Lawrence Olum, 72nd), Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino (Miguel Ibarra, 66th); Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 67th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Jesus Ferreira, 67th), Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania (Bryan Reynolds, 90th); Dominique Badji (Edwin Gyasi, 76th).

