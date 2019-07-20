Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Tokyo beats Shimizu 2-0 to stay top of J-League

July 20, 2019 9:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Kotaro Omori and Kensuke Nagai scored first-half goals as FC Tokyo beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 Saturday to stay first in the J-League.

Omori put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with a left-footed shot from the top of the area that went in off the crossbar.

Nagai completed the scoring late in the first half with an angled shot from close range.

Tokyo has 42 points, three more than Yokohama F Marinos which beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 on goals from Edigar Junio and Marcos Junior.

Advertisement

Also, third-place Kashima Antlers beat Sagan Tosu 2-1 to improve to 37 points. Takashi Usami scored an injury-time equalizer for Gamba Osaka in a 2-2 draw with Nagoya Grampus.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Cerezo Osaka and Vegalta Sendai finished 0-0, and Urawa Reds beat Jubilo Iwata 3-1 on goals by Shinzo Koroki, Daiki Hashioka and Kazuki Nagasawa.

Jay Bothroyd scored a brace to lead Consadole Sapporo to a 5-2 win over Shonan Bellmare.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.