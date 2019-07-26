FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|67-64—131
|-9
|Patrick Cantlay
|65-68—133
|-7
|Cameron Smith
|65-68—133
|-7
|Jon Rahm
|62-71—133
|-7
|Billy Horschel
|67-66—133
|-7
|Shugo Imahira
|65-69—134
|-6
|Alex Noren
|66-69—135
|-5
|Webb Simpson
|69-66—135
|-5
|Ian Poulter
|66-69—135
|-5
|Justin Rose
|67-68—135
|-5
|Brooks Koepka
|68-67—135
|-5
|Bubba Watson
|65-70—135
|-5
|Kevin Na
|70-66—136
|-4
|Henrik Stenson
|69-67—136
|-4
|Rory McIlroy
|69-67—136
|-4
|Nate Lashley
|66-70—136
|-4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-71—136
|-4
|Andrew Putnam
|66-71—137
|-3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|66-71—137
|-3
|Justin Thomas
|68-69—137
|-3
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|66-71—137
|-3
|Corey Conners
|67-71—138
|-2
|Chez Reavie
|68-70—138
|-2
|Marc Leishman
|69-69—138
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-70—138
|-2
|Adam Scott
|70-68—138
|-2
|Dustin Johnson
|69-69—138
|-2
|Haotong Li
|69-69—138
|-2
|Jim Furyk
|74-65—139
|-1
|Patrick Reed
|73-66—139
|-1
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70—139
|-1
|Matt Wallace
|70-69—139
|-1
|Sergio Garcia
|69-71—140
|E
|Matt Kuchar
|70-70—140
|E
|Jordan Spieth
|70-70—140
|E
|Danny Willett
|69-72—141
|+1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|67-74—141
|+1
|Jason Day
|72-69—141
|+1
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|70-71—141
|+1
|Aaron Rai
|72-69—141
|+1
|Poom Saksansin
|68-73—141
|+1
|Kodai Ichihara
|71-70—141
|+1
|Adam Long
|71-70—141
|+1
|Tony Finau
|70-71—141
|+1
|Paul Casey
|70-71—141
|+1
|Phil Mickelson
|68-73—141
|+1
|Matthew Wolff
|72-70—142
|+2
|Brandt Snedeker
|69-73—142
|+2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|73-69—142
|+2
|C.T. Pan
|72-70—142
|+2
|Justin Harding
|72-70—142
|+2
|Keith Mitchell
|73-70—143
|+3
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|69-74—143
|+3
|Kevin Kisner
|77-67—144
|+4
|Sung Kang
|69-75—144
|+4
|Eddie Pepperell
|70-74—144
|+4
|Gary Woodland
|73-71—144
|+4
|Philip Eriksson
|73-72—145
|+5
|J.B. Holmes
|76-71—147
|+7
|Max Homa
|74-73—147
|+7
|Keegan Bradley
|74-78—152
|+12
|Mikumu Horikawa
|75-77—152
|+12
|Kevin Tway
|76-77—153
|+13
