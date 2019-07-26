Listen Live Sports

FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

July 26, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Friday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Second Round
Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64—131 -9
Patrick Cantlay 65-68—133 -7
Cameron Smith 65-68—133 -7
Jon Rahm 62-71—133 -7
Billy Horschel 67-66—133 -7
Shugo Imahira 65-69—134 -6
Alex Noren 66-69—135 -5
Webb Simpson 69-66—135 -5
Ian Poulter 66-69—135 -5
Justin Rose 67-68—135 -5
Brooks Koepka 68-67—135 -5
Bubba Watson 65-70—135 -5
Kevin Na 70-66—136 -4
Henrik Stenson 69-67—136 -4
Rory McIlroy 69-67—136 -4
Nate Lashley 66-70—136 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 65-71—136 -4
Andrew Putnam 66-71—137 -3
Tyrrell Hatton 66-71—137 -3
Justin Thomas 68-69—137 -3
Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71—137 -3
Corey Conners 67-71—138 -2
Chez Reavie 68-70—138 -2
Marc Leishman 69-69—138 -2
Tommy Fleetwood 68-70—138 -2
Adam Scott 70-68—138 -2
Dustin Johnson 69-69—138 -2
Haotong Li 69-69—138 -2
Jim Furyk 74-65—139 -1
Patrick Reed 73-66—139 -1
Xander Schauffele 69-70—139 -1
Matt Wallace 70-69—139 -1
Sergio Garcia 69-71—140 E
Matt Kuchar 70-70—140 E
Jordan Spieth 70-70—140 E
Danny Willett 69-72—141 +1
Bryson DeChambeau 67-74—141 +1
Jason Day 72-69—141 +1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71—141 +1
Aaron Rai 72-69—141 +1
Poom Saksansin 68-73—141 +1
Kodai Ichihara 71-70—141 +1
Adam Long 71-70—141 +1
Tony Finau 70-71—141 +1
Paul Casey 70-71—141 +1
Phil Mickelson 68-73—141 +1
Matthew Wolff 72-70—142 +2
Brandt Snedeker 69-73—142 +2
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69—142 +2
C.T. Pan 72-70—142 +2
Justin Harding 72-70—142 +2
Keith Mitchell 73-70—143 +3
Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74—143 +3
Kevin Kisner 77-67—144 +4
Sung Kang 69-75—144 +4
Eddie Pepperell 70-74—144 +4
Gary Woodland 73-71—144 +4
Philip Eriksson 73-72—145 +5
J.B. Holmes 76-71—147 +7
Max Homa 74-73—147 +7
Keegan Bradley 74-78—152 +12
Mikumu Horikawa 75-77—152 +12
Kevin Tway 76-77—153 +13

