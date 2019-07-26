FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

Friday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Second Round Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64—131 -9 Patrick Cantlay 65-68—133 -7 Cameron Smith 65-68—133 -7 Jon Rahm 62-71—133 -7 Billy Horschel 67-66—133 -7 Shugo Imahira 65-69—134 -6 Alex Noren 66-69—135 -5 Webb Simpson 69-66—135 -5 Ian Poulter 66-69—135 -5 Justin Rose 67-68—135 -5 Brooks Koepka 68-67—135 -5 Bubba Watson 65-70—135 -5 Kevin Na 70-66—136 -4 Henrik Stenson 69-67—136 -4 Rory McIlroy 69-67—136 -4 Nate Lashley 66-70—136 -4 Hideki Matsuyama 65-71—136 -4 Andrew Putnam 66-71—137 -3 Tyrrell Hatton 66-71—137 -3 Justin Thomas 68-69—137 -3 Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71—137 -3 Corey Conners 67-71—138 -2 Chez Reavie 68-70—138 -2 Marc Leishman 69-69—138 -2 Tommy Fleetwood 68-70—138 -2 Adam Scott 70-68—138 -2 Dustin Johnson 69-69—138 -2 Haotong Li 69-69—138 -2 Jim Furyk 74-65—139 -1 Patrick Reed 73-66—139 -1 Xander Schauffele 69-70—139 -1 Matt Wallace 70-69—139 -1 Sergio Garcia 69-71—140 E Matt Kuchar 70-70—140 E Jordan Spieth 70-70—140 E Danny Willett 69-72—141 +1 Bryson DeChambeau 67-74—141 +1 Jason Day 72-69—141 +1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71—141 +1 Aaron Rai 72-69—141 +1 Poom Saksansin 68-73—141 +1 Kodai Ichihara 71-70—141 +1 Adam Long 71-70—141 +1 Tony Finau 70-71—141 +1 Paul Casey 70-71—141 +1 Phil Mickelson 68-73—141 +1 Matthew Wolff 72-70—142 +2 Brandt Snedeker 69-73—142 +2 Louis Oosthuizen 73-69—142 +2 C.T. Pan 72-70—142 +2 Justin Harding 72-70—142 +2 Keith Mitchell 73-70—143 +3 Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74—143 +3 Kevin Kisner 77-67—144 +4 Sung Kang 69-75—144 +4 Eddie Pepperell 70-74—144 +4 Gary Woodland 73-71—144 +4 Philip Eriksson 73-72—145 +5 J.B. Holmes 76-71—147 +7 Max Homa 74-73—147 +7 Keegan Bradley 74-78—152 +12 Mikumu Horikawa 75-77—152 +12 Kevin Tway 76-77—153 +13

