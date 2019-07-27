Listen Live Sports

FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

July 27, 2019 6:01 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Third Round
Rory McIlroy 69-67-62—198 -12
Brooks Koepka 68-67-64—199 -11
Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64-69—200 -10
Marc Leishman 69-69-63—201 -9
Alex Noren 66-69-66—201 -9
Jon Rahm 62-71-68—201 -9
Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71-65—202 -8
Ian Poulter 66-69-67—202 -8
Billy Horschel 67-66-69—202 -8
Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-65—203 -7
Justin Thomas 68-69-66—203 -7
Bubba Watson 65-70-68—203 -7
Webb Simpson 69-66-68—203 -7
Matt Wallace 70-69-65—204 -6
Haotong Li 69-69-67—205 -5
Justin Rose 67-68-70—205 -5
Shugo Imahira 65-69-71—205 -5
Justin Harding 72-70-64—206 -4
Jordan Spieth 70-70-66—206 -4
Patrick Reed 73-66-67—206 -4
Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 66-71-69—206 -4
Kevin Na 70-66-70—206 -4
Cameron Smith 65-68-73—206 -4
Patrick Cantlay 65-68-73—206 -4
Matthew Wolff 72-70-65—207 -3
Aaron Rai 72-69-66—207 -3
Dustin Johnson 69-69-69—207 -3
Nate Lashley 66-70-71—207 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69-66—208 -2
Adam Long 71-70-67—208 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71-67—208 -2
Xander Schauffele 69-70-69—208 -2
Corey Conners 67-71-70—208 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 65-71-72—208 -2
Henrik Stenson 69-67-72—208 -2
Tony Finau 70-71-68—209 -1
Jason Day 72-69-68—209 -1
Jim Furyk 74-65-70—209 -1
Andrew Putnam 66-71-72—209 -1
Eddie Pepperell 70-74-66—210 E
Kevin Kisner 77-67-66—210 E
Paul Casey 70-71-69—210 E
Sergio Garcia 69-71-70—210 E
Brandt Snedeker 69-73-69—211 +1
Danny Willett 69-72-70—211 +1
Matt Kuchar 70-70-71—211 +1
C.T. Pan 72-70-70—212 +2
Adam Scott 70-68-74—212 +2
Bryson DeChambeau 67-74-72—213 +3
Gary Woodland 73-71-70—214 +4
Keith Mitchell 73-70-71—214 +4
Phil Mickelson 68-73-73—214 +4
J.B. Holmes 76-71-68—215 +5
Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74-72—215 +5
Poom Saksansin 68-73-75—216 +6
Kodai Ichihara 71-70-75—216 +6
Keegan Bradley 74-78-65—217 +7
Philip Eriksson 73-72-72—217 +7
Sung Kang 69-75-73—217 +7
Mikumu Horikawa 75-77-66—218 +8
Max Homa 74-73-77—224 +14
Kevin Tway 76-77-74—227 +17

