FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Rory McIlroy
|69-67-62—198
|-12
|Brooks Koepka
|68-67-64—199
|-11
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|67-64-69—200
|-10
|Marc Leishman
|69-69-63—201
|-9
|Alex Noren
|66-69-66—201
|-9
|Jon Rahm
|62-71-68—201
|-9
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|66-71-65—202
|-8
|Ian Poulter
|66-69-67—202
|-8
|Billy Horschel
|67-66-69—202
|-8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-70-65—203
|-7
|Justin Thomas
|68-69-66—203
|-7
|Bubba Watson
|65-70-68—203
|-7
|Webb Simpson
|69-66-68—203
|-7
|Matt Wallace
|70-69-65—204
|-6
|Haotong Li
|69-69-67—205
|-5
|Justin Rose
|67-68-70—205
|-5
|Shugo Imahira
|65-69-71—205
|-5
|Justin Harding
|72-70-64—206
|-4
|Jordan Spieth
|70-70-66—206
|-4
|Patrick Reed
|73-66-67—206
|-4
|Chez Reavie
|68-70-68—206
|-4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|66-71-69—206
|-4
|Kevin Na
|70-66-70—206
|-4
|Cameron Smith
|65-68-73—206
|-4
|Patrick Cantlay
|65-68-73—206
|-4
|Matthew Wolff
|72-70-65—207
|-3
|Aaron Rai
|72-69-66—207
|-3
|Dustin Johnson
|69-69-69—207
|-3
|Nate Lashley
|66-70-71—207
|-3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|73-69-66—208
|-2
|Adam Long
|71-70-67—208
|-2
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|70-71-67—208
|-2
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70-69—208
|-2
|Corey Conners
|67-71-70—208
|-2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-71-72—208
|-2
|Henrik Stenson
|69-67-72—208
|-2
|Tony Finau
|70-71-68—209
|-1
|Jason Day
|72-69-68—209
|-1
|Jim Furyk
|74-65-70—209
|-1
|Andrew Putnam
|66-71-72—209
|-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|70-74-66—210
|E
|Kevin Kisner
|77-67-66—210
|E
|Paul Casey
|70-71-69—210
|E
|Sergio Garcia
|69-71-70—210
|E
|Brandt Snedeker
|69-73-69—211
|+1
|Danny Willett
|69-72-70—211
|+1
|Matt Kuchar
|70-70-71—211
|+1
|C.T. Pan
|72-70-70—212
|+2
|Adam Scott
|70-68-74—212
|+2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|67-74-72—213
|+3
|Gary Woodland
|73-71-70—214
|+4
|Keith Mitchell
|73-70-71—214
|+4
|Phil Mickelson
|68-73-73—214
|+4
|J.B. Holmes
|76-71-68—215
|+5
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|69-74-72—215
|+5
|Poom Saksansin
|68-73-75—216
|+6
|Kodai Ichihara
|71-70-75—216
|+6
|Keegan Bradley
|74-78-65—217
|+7
|Philip Eriksson
|73-72-72—217
|+7
|Sung Kang
|69-75-73—217
|+7
|Mikumu Horikawa
|75-77-66—218
|+8
|Max Homa
|74-73-77—224
|+14
|Kevin Tway
|76-77-74—227
|+17
