FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

Thursday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35) First Round Jon Rahm 30-32—62 -8 Patrick Cantlay 32-33—65 -5 Bubba Watson 31-34—65 -5 Cameron Smith 33-32—65 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 32-33—65 -5 Shugo Imahira 33-32—65 -5 Nate Lashley 33-33—66 -4 Tyrrell Hatton 33-33—66 -4 Thorbjørn Olesen 34-32—66 -4 Alex Noren 33-33—66 -4 Ian Poulter 34-32—66 -4 Andrew Putnam 32-34—66 -4 Billy Horschel 36-31—67 -3 Corey Conners 32-35—67 -3 Bryson DeChambeau 35-32—67 -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-33—67 -3 Justin Rose 32-35—67 -3 Poom Saksansin 34-34—68 -2 Tommy Fleetwood 34-34—68 -2 Phil Mickelson 36-32—68 -2 Justin Thomas 35-33—68 -2 Chez Reavie 33-35—68 -2 Brooks Koepka 35-33—68 -2 Sung Kang 35-34—69 -1 Marc Leishman 34-35—69 -1 Brandt Snedeker 33-36—69 -1 Xander Schauffele 35-34—69 -1 Haotong Li 37-32—69 -1 Dustin Johnson 31-38—69 -1 Sergio Garcia 36-33—69 -1 Webb Simpson 34-35—69 -1 Danny Willett 36-33—69 -1 Henrik Stenson 35-34—69 -1 Rory McIlroy 36-33—69 -1 Lucas Bjerregaard 35-34—69 -1 Eddie Pepperell 34-36—70 E Adam Scott 36-34—70 E Tony Finau 35-35—70 E Matt Wallace 37-33—70 E Paul Casey 32-38—70 E Kevin Na 33-37—70 E Matt Kuchar 37-33—70 E Jordan Spieth 32-38—70 E Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37—70 E Kodai Ichihara 34-37—71 +1 Adam Long 37-34—71 +1 C.T. Pan 37-35—72 +2 Justin Harding 36-36—72 +2 Matthew Wolff 36-36—72 +2 Jason Day 37-35—72 +2 Aaron Rai 37-35—72 +2 Louis Oosthuizen 38-35—73 +3 Gary Woodland 37-36—73 +3 Philip Eriksson 35-38—73 +3 Keith Mitchell 37-36—73 +3 Patrick Reed 34-39—73 +3 Max Homa 35-39—74 +4 Jim Furyk 36-38—74 +4 Keegan Bradley 37-37—74 +4 Mikumu Horikawa 37-38—75 +5 Kevin Tway 37-39—76 +6 J.B. Holmes 36-40—76 +6 Kevin Kisner 40-37—77 +7

