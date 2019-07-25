FedEx St. Jude Classic Par Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35)
|First Round
|Jon Rahm
|30-32—62
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay
|32-33—65
|-5
|Bubba Watson
|31-34—65
|-5
|Cameron Smith
|33-32—65
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|32-33—65
|-5
|Shugo Imahira
|33-32—65
|-5
|Nate Lashley
|33-33—66
|-4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|33-33—66
|-4
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|34-32—66
|-4
|Alex Noren
|33-33—66
|-4
|Ian Poulter
|34-32—66
|-4
|Andrew Putnam
|32-34—66
|-4
|Billy Horschel
|36-31—67
|-3
|Corey Conners
|32-35—67
|-3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|35-32—67
|-3
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|34-33—67
|-3
|Justin Rose
|32-35—67
|-3
|Poom Saksansin
|34-34—68
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34-34—68
|-2
|Phil Mickelson
|36-32—68
|-2
|Justin Thomas
|35-33—68
|-2
|Chez Reavie
|33-35—68
|-2
|Brooks Koepka
|35-33—68
|-2
|Sung Kang
|35-34—69
|-1
|Marc Leishman
|34-35—69
|-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|33-36—69
|-1
|Xander Schauffele
|35-34—69
|-1
|Haotong Li
|37-32—69
|-1
|Dustin Johnson
|31-38—69
|-1
|Sergio Garcia
|36-33—69
|-1
|Webb Simpson
|34-35—69
|-1
|Danny Willett
|36-33—69
|-1
|Henrik Stenson
|35-34—69
|-1
|Rory McIlroy
|36-33—69
|-1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|35-34—69
|-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|34-36—70
|E
|Adam Scott
|36-34—70
|E
|Tony Finau
|35-35—70
|E
|Matt Wallace
|37-33—70
|E
|Paul Casey
|32-38—70
|E
|Kevin Na
|33-37—70
|E
|Matt Kuchar
|37-33—70
|E
|Jordan Spieth
|32-38—70
|E
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|33-37—70
|E
|Kodai Ichihara
|34-37—71
|+1
|Adam Long
|37-34—71
|+1
|C.T. Pan
|37-35—72
|+2
|Justin Harding
|36-36—72
|+2
|Matthew Wolff
|36-36—72
|+2
|Jason Day
|37-35—72
|+2
|Aaron Rai
|37-35—72
|+2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|38-35—73
|+3
|Gary Woodland
|37-36—73
|+3
|Philip Eriksson
|35-38—73
|+3
|Keith Mitchell
|37-36—73
|+3
|Patrick Reed
|34-39—73
|+3
|Max Homa
|35-39—74
|+4
|Jim Furyk
|36-38—74
|+4
|Keegan Bradley
|37-37—74
|+4
|Mikumu Horikawa
|37-38—75
|+5
|Kevin Tway
|37-39—76
|+6
|J.B. Holmes
|36-40—76
|+6
|Kevin Kisner
|40-37—77
|+7
