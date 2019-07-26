FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

Friday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Second Round Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64—131 Patrick Cantlay 65-68—133 Cameron Smith 65-68—133 Jon Rahm 62-71—133 Billy Horschel 67-66—133 Shugo Imahira 65-69—134 Alex Noren 66-69—135 Webb Simpson 69-66—135 Ian Poulter 66-69—135 Justin Rose 67-68—135 Brooks Koepka 68-67—135 Bubba Watson 65-70—135 Kevin Na 70-66—136 Henrik Stenson 69-67—136 Rory McIlroy 69-67—136 Nate Lashley 66-70—136 Hideki Matsuyama 65-71—136 Andrew Putnam 66-71—137 Tyrrell Hatton 66-71—137 Justin Thomas 68-69—137 Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71—137 Corey Conners 67-71—138 Chez Reavie 68-70—138 Marc Leishman 69-69—138 Tommy Fleetwood 68-70—138 Adam Scott 70-68—138 Dustin Johnson 69-69—138 Haotong Li 69-69—138 Jim Furyk 74-65—139 Patrick Reed 73-66—139 Xander Schauffele 69-70—139 Matt Wallace 70-69—139 Sergio Garcia 69-71—140 Matt Kuchar 70-70—140 Jordan Spieth 70-70—140 Danny Willett 69-72—141 Bryson DeChambeau 67-74—141 Jason Day 72-69—141 Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71—141 Aaron Rai 72-69—141 Poom Saksansin 68-73—141 Kodai Ichihara 71-70—141 Adam Long 71-70—141 Tony Finau 70-71—141 Paul Casey 70-71—141 Phil Mickelson 68-73—141 Matthew Wolff 72-70—142 Brandt Snedeker 69-73—142 Louis Oosthuizen 73-69—142 C.T. Pan 72-70—142 Justin Harding 72-70—142 Keith Mitchell 73-70—143 Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74—143 Kevin Kisner 77-67—144 Sung Kang 69-75—144 Eddie Pepperell 70-74—144 Gary Woodland 73-71—144 Philip Eriksson 73-72—145 J.B. Holmes 76-71—147 Max Homa 74-73—147 Keegan Bradley 74-78—152 Mikumu Horikawa 75-77—152 Kevin Tway 76-77—153

