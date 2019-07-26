FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|67-64—131
|Patrick Cantlay
|65-68—133
|Cameron Smith
|65-68—133
|Jon Rahm
|62-71—133
|Billy Horschel
|67-66—133
|Shugo Imahira
|65-69—134
|Alex Noren
|66-69—135
|Webb Simpson
|69-66—135
|Ian Poulter
|66-69—135
|Justin Rose
|67-68—135
|Brooks Koepka
|68-67—135
|Bubba Watson
|65-70—135
|Kevin Na
|70-66—136
|Henrik Stenson
|69-67—136
|Rory McIlroy
|69-67—136
|Nate Lashley
|66-70—136
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-71—136
|Andrew Putnam
|66-71—137
|Tyrrell Hatton
|66-71—137
|Justin Thomas
|68-69—137
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|66-71—137
|Corey Conners
|67-71—138
|Chez Reavie
|68-70—138
|Marc Leishman
|69-69—138
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-70—138
|Adam Scott
|70-68—138
|Dustin Johnson
|69-69—138
|Haotong Li
|69-69—138
|Jim Furyk
|74-65—139
|Patrick Reed
|73-66—139
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70—139
|Matt Wallace
|70-69—139
|Sergio Garcia
|69-71—140
|Matt Kuchar
|70-70—140
|Jordan Spieth
|70-70—140
|Danny Willett
|69-72—141
|Bryson DeChambeau
|67-74—141
|Jason Day
|72-69—141
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|70-71—141
|Aaron Rai
|72-69—141
|Poom Saksansin
|68-73—141
|Kodai Ichihara
|71-70—141
|Adam Long
|71-70—141
|Tony Finau
|70-71—141
|Paul Casey
|70-71—141
|Phil Mickelson
|68-73—141
|Matthew Wolff
|72-70—142
|Brandt Snedeker
|69-73—142
|Louis Oosthuizen
|73-69—142
|C.T. Pan
|72-70—142
|Justin Harding
|72-70—142
|Keith Mitchell
|73-70—143
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|69-74—143
|Kevin Kisner
|77-67—144
|Sung Kang
|69-75—144
|Eddie Pepperell
|70-74—144
|Gary Woodland
|73-71—144
|Philip Eriksson
|73-72—145
|J.B. Holmes
|76-71—147
|Max Homa
|74-73—147
|Keegan Bradley
|74-78—152
|Mikumu Horikawa
|75-77—152
|Kevin Tway
|76-77—153
