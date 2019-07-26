Listen Live Sports

FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

July 26, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Friday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Second Round
Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64—131
Patrick Cantlay 65-68—133
Cameron Smith 65-68—133
Jon Rahm 62-71—133
Billy Horschel 67-66—133
Shugo Imahira 65-69—134
Alex Noren 66-69—135
Webb Simpson 69-66—135
Ian Poulter 66-69—135
Justin Rose 67-68—135
Brooks Koepka 68-67—135
Bubba Watson 65-70—135
Kevin Na 70-66—136
Henrik Stenson 69-67—136
Rory McIlroy 69-67—136
Nate Lashley 66-70—136
Hideki Matsuyama 65-71—136
Andrew Putnam 66-71—137
Tyrrell Hatton 66-71—137
Justin Thomas 68-69—137
Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71—137
Corey Conners 67-71—138
Chez Reavie 68-70—138
Marc Leishman 69-69—138
Tommy Fleetwood 68-70—138
Adam Scott 70-68—138
Dustin Johnson 69-69—138
Haotong Li 69-69—138
Jim Furyk 74-65—139
Patrick Reed 73-66—139
Xander Schauffele 69-70—139
Matt Wallace 70-69—139
Sergio Garcia 69-71—140
Matt Kuchar 70-70—140
Jordan Spieth 70-70—140
Danny Willett 69-72—141
Bryson DeChambeau 67-74—141
Jason Day 72-69—141
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71—141
Aaron Rai 72-69—141
Poom Saksansin 68-73—141
Kodai Ichihara 71-70—141
Adam Long 71-70—141
Tony Finau 70-71—141
Paul Casey 70-71—141
Phil Mickelson 68-73—141
Matthew Wolff 72-70—142
Brandt Snedeker 69-73—142
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69—142
C.T. Pan 72-70—142
Justin Harding 72-70—142
Keith Mitchell 73-70—143
Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74—143
Kevin Kisner 77-67—144
Sung Kang 69-75—144
Eddie Pepperell 70-74—144
Gary Woodland 73-71—144
Philip Eriksson 73-72—145
J.B. Holmes 76-71—147
Max Homa 74-73—147
Keegan Bradley 74-78—152
Mikumu Horikawa 75-77—152
Kevin Tway 76-77—153

