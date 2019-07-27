Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

July 27, 2019 6:01 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Third Round
Rory McIlroy 69-67-62—198
Brooks Koepka 68-67-64—199
Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64-69—200
Marc Leishman 69-69-63—201
Alex Noren 66-69-66—201
Jon Rahm 62-71-68—201
Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71-65—202
Ian Poulter 66-69-67—202
Billy Horschel 67-66-69—202
Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-65—203
Justin Thomas 68-69-66—203
Bubba Watson 65-70-68—203
Webb Simpson 69-66-68—203
Matt Wallace 70-69-65—204
Haotong Li 69-69-67—205
Justin Rose 67-68-70—205
Shugo Imahira 65-69-71—205
Justin Harding 72-70-64—206
Jordan Spieth 70-70-66—206
Patrick Reed 73-66-67—206
Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206
Tyrrell Hatton 66-71-69—206
Kevin Na 70-66-70—206
Cameron Smith 65-68-73—206
Patrick Cantlay 65-68-73—206
Matthew Wolff 72-70-65—207
Aaron Rai 72-69-66—207
Dustin Johnson 69-69-69—207
Nate Lashley 66-70-71—207
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69-66—208
Adam Long 71-70-67—208
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71-67—208
Xander Schauffele 69-70-69—208
Corey Conners 67-71-70—208
Hideki Matsuyama 65-71-72—208
Henrik Stenson 69-67-72—208
Tony Finau 70-71-68—209
Jason Day 72-69-68—209
Jim Furyk 74-65-70—209
Andrew Putnam 66-71-72—209
Eddie Pepperell 70-74-66—210
Kevin Kisner 77-67-66—210
Paul Casey 70-71-69—210
Sergio Garcia 69-71-70—210
Brandt Snedeker 69-73-69—211
Danny Willett 69-72-70—211
Matt Kuchar 70-70-71—211
C.T. Pan 72-70-70—212
Adam Scott 70-68-74—212
Bryson DeChambeau 67-74-72—213
Gary Woodland 73-71-70—214
Keith Mitchell 73-70-71—214
Phil Mickelson 68-73-73—214
J.B. Holmes 76-71-68—215
Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74-72—215
Poom Saksansin 68-73-75—216
Kodai Ichihara 71-70-75—216
Keegan Bradley 74-78-65—217
Philip Eriksson 73-72-72—217
Sung Kang 69-75-73—217
Mikumu Horikawa 75-77-66—218
Max Homa 74-73-77—224
Kevin Tway 76-77-74—227

