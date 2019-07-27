FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Third Round Rory McIlroy 69-67-62—198 Brooks Koepka 68-67-64—199 Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64-69—200 Marc Leishman 69-69-63—201 Alex Noren 66-69-66—201 Jon Rahm 62-71-68—201 Thorbjørn Olesen 66-71-65—202 Ian Poulter 66-69-67—202 Billy Horschel 67-66-69—202 Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-65—203 Justin Thomas 68-69-66—203 Bubba Watson 65-70-68—203 Webb Simpson 69-66-68—203 Matt Wallace 70-69-65—204 Haotong Li 69-69-67—205 Justin Rose 67-68-70—205 Shugo Imahira 65-69-71—205 Justin Harding 72-70-64—206 Jordan Spieth 70-70-66—206 Patrick Reed 73-66-67—206 Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206 Tyrrell Hatton 66-71-69—206 Kevin Na 70-66-70—206 Cameron Smith 65-68-73—206 Patrick Cantlay 65-68-73—206 Matthew Wolff 72-70-65—207 Aaron Rai 72-69-66—207 Dustin Johnson 69-69-69—207 Nate Lashley 66-70-71—207 Louis Oosthuizen 73-69-66—208 Adam Long 71-70-67—208 Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71-67—208 Xander Schauffele 69-70-69—208 Corey Conners 67-71-70—208 Hideki Matsuyama 65-71-72—208 Henrik Stenson 69-67-72—208 Tony Finau 70-71-68—209 Jason Day 72-69-68—209 Jim Furyk 74-65-70—209 Andrew Putnam 66-71-72—209 Eddie Pepperell 70-74-66—210 Kevin Kisner 77-67-66—210 Paul Casey 70-71-69—210 Sergio Garcia 69-71-70—210 Brandt Snedeker 69-73-69—211 Danny Willett 69-72-70—211 Matt Kuchar 70-70-71—211 C.T. Pan 72-70-70—212 Adam Scott 70-68-74—212 Bryson DeChambeau 67-74-72—213 Gary Woodland 73-71-70—214 Keith Mitchell 73-70-71—214 Phil Mickelson 68-73-73—214 J.B. Holmes 76-71-68—215 Lucas Bjerregaard 69-74-72—215 Poom Saksansin 68-73-75—216 Kodai Ichihara 71-70-75—216 Keegan Bradley 74-78-65—217 Philip Eriksson 73-72-72—217 Sung Kang 69-75-73—217 Mikumu Horikawa 75-77-66—218 Max Homa 74-73-77—224 Kevin Tway 76-77-74—227

