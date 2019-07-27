FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Rory McIlroy
|69-67-62—198
|Brooks Koepka
|68-67-64—199
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|67-64-69—200
|Marc Leishman
|69-69-63—201
|Alex Noren
|66-69-66—201
|Jon Rahm
|62-71-68—201
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|66-71-65—202
|Ian Poulter
|66-69-67—202
|Billy Horschel
|67-66-69—202
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-70-65—203
|Justin Thomas
|68-69-66—203
|Bubba Watson
|65-70-68—203
|Webb Simpson
|69-66-68—203
|Matt Wallace
|70-69-65—204
|Haotong Li
|69-69-67—205
|Justin Rose
|67-68-70—205
|Shugo Imahira
|65-69-71—205
|Justin Harding
|72-70-64—206
|Jordan Spieth
|70-70-66—206
|Patrick Reed
|73-66-67—206
|Chez Reavie
|68-70-68—206
|Tyrrell Hatton
|66-71-69—206
|Kevin Na
|70-66-70—206
|Cameron Smith
|65-68-73—206
|Patrick Cantlay
|65-68-73—206
|Matthew Wolff
|72-70-65—207
|Aaron Rai
|72-69-66—207
|Dustin Johnson
|69-69-69—207
|Nate Lashley
|66-70-71—207
|Louis Oosthuizen
|73-69-66—208
|Adam Long
|71-70-67—208
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|70-71-67—208
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70-69—208
|Corey Conners
|67-71-70—208
|Hideki Matsuyama
|65-71-72—208
|Henrik Stenson
|69-67-72—208
|Tony Finau
|70-71-68—209
|Jason Day
|72-69-68—209
|Jim Furyk
|74-65-70—209
|Andrew Putnam
|66-71-72—209
|Eddie Pepperell
|70-74-66—210
|Kevin Kisner
|77-67-66—210
|Paul Casey
|70-71-69—210
|Sergio Garcia
|69-71-70—210
|Brandt Snedeker
|69-73-69—211
|Danny Willett
|69-72-70—211
|Matt Kuchar
|70-70-71—211
|C.T. Pan
|72-70-70—212
|Adam Scott
|70-68-74—212
|Bryson DeChambeau
|67-74-72—213
|Gary Woodland
|73-71-70—214
|Keith Mitchell
|73-70-71—214
|Phil Mickelson
|68-73-73—214
|J.B. Holmes
|76-71-68—215
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|69-74-72—215
|Poom Saksansin
|68-73-75—216
|Kodai Ichihara
|71-70-75—216
|Keegan Bradley
|74-78-65—217
|Philip Eriksson
|73-72-72—217
|Sung Kang
|69-75-73—217
|Mikumu Horikawa
|75-77-66—218
|Max Homa
|74-73-77—224
|Kevin Tway
|76-77-74—227
