Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

July 25, 2019 7:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Thursday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35)
First Round
Jon Rahm 30-32—62
Patrick Cantlay 32-33—65
Bubba Watson 31-34—65
Cameron Smith 33-32—65
Hideki Matsuyama 32-33—65
Shugo Imahira 33-32—65
Nate Lashley 33-33—66
Tyrrell Hatton 33-33—66
Thorbjørn Olesen 34-32—66
Alex Noren 33-33—66
Ian Poulter 34-32—66
Andrew Putnam 32-34—66
Billy Horschel 36-31—67
Corey Conners 32-35—67
Bryson DeChambeau 35-32—67
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-33—67
Justin Rose 32-35—67
Poom Saksansin 34-34—68
Tommy Fleetwood 34-34—68
Phil Mickelson 36-32—68
Justin Thomas 35-33—68
Chez Reavie 33-35—68
Brooks Koepka 35-33—68
Sung Kang 35-34—69
Marc Leishman 34-35—69
Brandt Snedeker 33-36—69
Xander Schauffele 35-34—69
Haotong Li 37-32—69
Dustin Johnson 31-38—69
Sergio Garcia 36-33—69
Webb Simpson 34-35—69
Danny Willett 36-33—69
Henrik Stenson 35-34—69
Rory McIlroy 36-33—69
Lucas Bjerregaard 35-34—69
Eddie Pepperell 34-36—70
Adam Scott 36-34—70
Tony Finau 35-35—70
Matt Wallace 37-33—70
Paul Casey 32-38—70
Kevin Na 33-37—70
Matt Kuchar 37-33—70
Jordan Spieth 32-38—70
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37—70
Kodai Ichihara 34-37—71
Adam Long 37-34—71
C.T. Pan 37-35—72
Justin Harding 36-36—72
Matthew Wolff 36-36—72
Jason Day 37-35—72
Aaron Rai 37-35—72
Louis Oosthuizen 38-35—73
Gary Woodland 37-36—73
Philip Eriksson 35-38—73
Keith Mitchell 37-36—73
Patrick Reed 34-39—73
Max Homa 35-39—74
Jim Furyk 36-38—74
Keegan Bradley 37-37—74
Mikumu Horikawa 37-38—75
Kevin Tway 37-39—76
J.B. Holmes 36-40—76
Kevin Kisner 40-37—77

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth