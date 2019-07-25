FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35)
|First Round
|Jon Rahm
|30-32—62
|Patrick Cantlay
|32-33—65
|Bubba Watson
|31-34—65
|Cameron Smith
|33-32—65
|Hideki Matsuyama
|32-33—65
|Shugo Imahira
|33-32—65
|Nate Lashley
|33-33—66
|Tyrrell Hatton
|33-33—66
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|34-32—66
|Alex Noren
|33-33—66
|Ian Poulter
|34-32—66
|Andrew Putnam
|32-34—66
|Billy Horschel
|36-31—67
|Corey Conners
|32-35—67
|Bryson DeChambeau
|35-32—67
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|34-33—67
|Justin Rose
|32-35—67
|Poom Saksansin
|34-34—68
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34-34—68
|Phil Mickelson
|36-32—68
|Justin Thomas
|35-33—68
|Chez Reavie
|33-35—68
|Brooks Koepka
|35-33—68
|Sung Kang
|35-34—69
|Marc Leishman
|34-35—69
|Brandt Snedeker
|33-36—69
|Xander Schauffele
|35-34—69
|Haotong Li
|37-32—69
|Dustin Johnson
|31-38—69
|Sergio Garcia
|36-33—69
|Webb Simpson
|34-35—69
|Danny Willett
|36-33—69
|Henrik Stenson
|35-34—69
|Rory McIlroy
|36-33—69
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|35-34—69
|Eddie Pepperell
|34-36—70
|Adam Scott
|36-34—70
|Tony Finau
|35-35—70
|Matt Wallace
|37-33—70
|Paul Casey
|32-38—70
|Kevin Na
|33-37—70
|Matt Kuchar
|37-33—70
|Jordan Spieth
|32-38—70
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|33-37—70
|Kodai Ichihara
|34-37—71
|Adam Long
|37-34—71
|C.T. Pan
|37-35—72
|Justin Harding
|36-36—72
|Matthew Wolff
|36-36—72
|Jason Day
|37-35—72
|Aaron Rai
|37-35—72
|Louis Oosthuizen
|38-35—73
|Gary Woodland
|37-36—73
|Philip Eriksson
|35-38—73
|Keith Mitchell
|37-36—73
|Patrick Reed
|34-39—73
|Max Homa
|35-39—74
|Jim Furyk
|36-38—74
|Keegan Bradley
|37-37—74
|Mikumu Horikawa
|37-38—75
|Kevin Tway
|37-39—76
|J.B. Holmes
|36-40—76
|Kevin Kisner
|40-37—77
