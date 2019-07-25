FedEx St. Jude Classic Scores

Thursday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35) First Round Jon Rahm 30-32—62 Patrick Cantlay 32-33—65 Bubba Watson 31-34—65 Cameron Smith 33-32—65 Hideki Matsuyama 32-33—65 Shugo Imahira 33-32—65 Nate Lashley 33-33—66 Tyrrell Hatton 33-33—66 Thorbjørn Olesen 34-32—66 Alex Noren 33-33—66 Ian Poulter 34-32—66 Andrew Putnam 32-34—66 Billy Horschel 36-31—67 Corey Conners 32-35—67 Bryson DeChambeau 35-32—67 Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-33—67 Justin Rose 32-35—67 Poom Saksansin 34-34—68 Tommy Fleetwood 34-34—68 Phil Mickelson 36-32—68 Justin Thomas 35-33—68 Chez Reavie 33-35—68 Brooks Koepka 35-33—68 Sung Kang 35-34—69 Marc Leishman 34-35—69 Brandt Snedeker 33-36—69 Xander Schauffele 35-34—69 Haotong Li 37-32—69 Dustin Johnson 31-38—69 Sergio Garcia 36-33—69 Webb Simpson 34-35—69 Danny Willett 36-33—69 Henrik Stenson 35-34—69 Rory McIlroy 36-33—69 Lucas Bjerregaard 35-34—69 Eddie Pepperell 34-36—70 Adam Scott 36-34—70 Tony Finau 35-35—70 Matt Wallace 37-33—70 Paul Casey 32-38—70 Kevin Na 33-37—70 Matt Kuchar 37-33—70 Jordan Spieth 32-38—70 Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37—70 Kodai Ichihara 34-37—71 Adam Long 37-34—71 C.T. Pan 37-35—72 Justin Harding 36-36—72 Matthew Wolff 36-36—72 Jason Day 37-35—72 Aaron Rai 37-35—72 Louis Oosthuizen 38-35—73 Gary Woodland 37-36—73 Philip Eriksson 35-38—73 Keith Mitchell 37-36—73 Patrick Reed 34-39—73 Max Homa 35-39—74 Jim Furyk 36-38—74 Keegan Bradley 37-37—74 Mikumu Horikawa 37-38—75 Kevin Tway 37-39—76 J.B. Holmes 36-40—76 Kevin Kisner 40-37—77

