Fever-Mercury, Box

July 23, 2019 11:58 pm
 
INDIANA (77)

Dupree 5-9 2-3 12, Laney 3-9 1-2 9, McCowan 5-7 4-4 14, T.Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Wheeler 7-11 1-2 18, Achonwa 3-5 0-0 6, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 1-6 1-1 3, Kea 0-0 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 9-12 77.

PHOENIX (95)

Bonner 7-12 5-5 22, Cunningham 2-4 4-4 10, Griner 9-19 4-4 22, January 2-5 2-2 7, L.Mitchell 5-10 0-0 14, B.Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Little 5-5 0-0 11, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 33-62 17-17 95.

Indiana 21 22 18 16—77
Phoenix 20 24 23 28—95

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-16 (T.Mitchell 3-3, Wheeler 3-4, Laney 2-4, Johnson 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-4), Phoenix 12-21 (L.Mitchell 4-7, Bonner 3-4, Cunningham 2-3, Little 1-1, Y.Turner 1-2, January 1-3, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 23 (McCowan 9), Phoenix 27 (Griner 7). Assists_Indiana 15 (Wheeler 9), Phoenix 28 (January 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Phoenix 15. Technicals_Laney. A_8,528 (18,422).

