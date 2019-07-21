Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fever-Sky, Box

July 21, 2019 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (70)

Achonwa 3-7 0-0 6, Dupree 5-17 2-2 12, Laney 4-9 1-2 11, T.Mitchell 3-10 0-0 6, Wheeler 5-11 0-1 13, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-12 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, McCowan 4-9 3-5 11. Totals 29-84 6-10 70.

CHICAGO (78)

DeShields 5-15 2-4 13, Dolson 6-9 6-7 19, Lavender 4-10 0-0 8, Quigley 7-13 1-2 19, Vandersloot 3-5 2-2 9, Copper 1-7 1-1 3, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-1 2-2 4, Samuelson 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 78.

Indiana 13 23 16 18—70
Chicago 15 12 26 25—78

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (Wheeler 3-6, Laney 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Burke 0-1, Achonwa 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Chicago 8-22 (Quigley 4-8, Samuelson 1-1, Vandersloot 1-2, Dolson 1-3, DeShields 1-4, Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Copper 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (McCowan 16), Chicago 40 (Lavender 11). Assists_Indiana 16 (Wheeler 9), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 14). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Chicago 12. A_6,614 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.