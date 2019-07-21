Fever-Sky, Box

INDIANA (70)

Achonwa 3-7 0-0 6, Dupree 5-17 2-2 12, Laney 4-9 1-2 11, T.Mitchell 3-10 0-0 6, Wheeler 5-11 0-1 13, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-12 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, McCowan 4-9 3-5 11. Totals 29-84 6-10 70.

CHICAGO (78)

DeShields 5-15 2-4 13, Dolson 6-9 6-7 19, Lavender 4-10 0-0 8, Quigley 7-13 1-2 19, Vandersloot 3-5 2-2 9, Copper 1-7 1-1 3, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-1 2-2 4, Samuelson 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 78.

Indiana 13 23 16 18—70 Chicago 15 12 26 25—78

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (Wheeler 3-6, Laney 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Burke 0-1, Achonwa 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Chicago 8-22 (Quigley 4-8, Samuelson 1-1, Vandersloot 1-2, Dolson 1-3, DeShields 1-4, Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Copper 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (McCowan 16), Chicago 40 (Lavender 11). Assists_Indiana 16 (Wheeler 9), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 14). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Chicago 12. A_6,614 (10,387).

