Fever-Wings, Box

Achonwa 3-6 7-8 13, Dupree 4-10 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 2-8 3-3 8, Laney 2-4 0-0 5, Wheeler 5-10 0-0 11, Burke 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kea 0-1 0-0 0, Mavunga 1-1 0-0 2, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 3-6 3-5 9, T.Mitchell 6-9 2-3 16. Totals 28-59 15-19 76.
Gray 2-5 2-2 6, Harrison 3-8 1-2 7, Ogunbowale 5-13 5-7 15, Plaisance 6-14 0-0 15, Thornton 2-14 0-0 4, Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 2-7 0-0 5, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 8-11 56.
|Indiana
|16
|21
|18
|21—76
|Dallas
|14
|16
|13
|13—56
3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-15 (T.Mitchell 2-3, Wheeler 1-3, Laney 1-3, K.Mitchell 1-5, Burke 0-1), Dallas 4-25 (Plaisance 3-8, McCarty-Williams 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Davis 0-2, Gray 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-3, Thornton 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (McCowan 12), Dallas 30 (Plaisance 7). Assists_Indiana 19 (Wheeler 7), Dallas 17 (McCarty-Williams 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 10, Dallas 14. A_5,093 (7,000).
