Fight Schedule

June 29

At Providence, R.I., Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 12,for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title.

At NRG Arena, Houston (SHO), Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams, 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou, 12, super welterweights; Eduardo Ramirez vs. Claudio Marrero, 10, featherweights; Miguel Flores vs. Luis May, 10, super featherweights.

July 6

At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title; Zhankosh Turarov vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, 10, for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title; David Oliver Joyce vs. Breilor Teran, 10, featherweights; Viktor Kotochigov vs. Jairo Lopez, 10, for the vacant WBC International lightweight title.

July 12

At Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title; Joe Noynay vs. Satoshi Shimizu, 12, for Noynay’s WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing, 12, for Shiro’s WBC World light flyweight title.

Advertisement

At Liverpool, England, James Dickens vs. Nathaniel May, 10, featherweights; Martin Murray vs Kim Poulsen, 10, super middleweights.

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla., Derrieck Cuevas vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran, 10 for Cuevas’ WBA Fedelatin welterweight title.

At Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash., Jermaine Franklin vs. Jerry Forrest, 12, heavyweights; BJ Flores vs. Otto Wallin, 12, heavyweights; Giovanni Mioletti vs. Luis Porozo, 10, featherweights.

July 13

At O2 Arena, London, Joe Joyce vs. Bryant Jennings, 12, heavyweights; Liam Williams vs. Karim Achour, 12, for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight title; Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman, 12, for the vacant BBBofC British heavyweight title; Sunny Edwards vs. Hiram Gallardo, 12, for the vacant IBF International super flyweight title; Archie Sharp vs. Jordan McCorry, 10, for Sharp’s WBO European super featherweight title.

At Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (ESPN), Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Nikolai Potapov, 10, bantamweights.

At the Armory, Minneapolis (FS1), Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, welterweights; Robert Helenius vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights; Bryant Perrella vs. Domonique Dolton, 10, welterweights; Charles Martin vs. Daniel Martz, 10, heavyweights; Gary Antonio Russell vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10, bantamweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif., Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda, 12, for Vargas’ WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios, 12, for the interim WBA World featherweight title; Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila, 10, featherweights; Alexis Rocha vs. Berlin Abreu, 10, welterweights.

July 19

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md., Masayoshi Nakatani vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12, lightweights; Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias, 12, super lightweights.

July 20

At Marseille, France, Mickael Diallo vs. Walter Gabriel Sequeira, 12, for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight title; Michel Soro vs. Magomed Kurbanov, 12, for the vacant WBA World super welterweight title.

At MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr., 12, WBC welterweight eliminator; Sergey Lipinets vs. John Molina Jr., 12, welterweights; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 12, bantamweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10, heavyweights.

At Brentwood, England, Neslan Machado vs. Alexander Mejia, 10, for Machado’s WBA International super bantamweight title.

July 27

At Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez, 12, for Davis’ WBA Super World super featherweight title.

At College Park Center, Arlington, Texas, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez, 12, for Hooker’s WBO and Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight titles; Murat Gasiev vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights.

Aug. 3

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (FOX), Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for the interim WBA World light heavyweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola, 12, heavyweights; Andre Berto vs. Miguel Cruz, 12, welterweights.

Aug. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

At Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas (FS1), Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon, 12, for the interim WBA World super bantamweight title.

Aug. 31

At Minneapolis (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quilin, 12, super middleweights.

Sept. 28

At TBA, Los Angeles, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.