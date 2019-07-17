Fight Schedule

July 19

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md., Masayoshi Nakatani vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12, lightweights; Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias, 12, super lightweights.

July 20

At Marseille, France, Mickael Diallo vs. Walter Gabriel Sequeira, 12, for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight title; Michel Soro vs. Magomed Kurbanov, 12, for the vacant WBA World super welterweight title.

At MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr., 12, WBC welterweight eliminator; Sergey Lipinets vs. John Molina Jr., 12, welterweights; Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 12, bantamweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10, heavyweights.

At Brentwood, England, Neslan Machado vs. Alexander Mejia, 10, for Machado’s WBA International super bantamweight title.

July 27

At Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez, 12, for Davis’ WBA Super World super featherweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Roman Martinez, 10, lightweights; Jezreel Corrales vs. Ladarius Miller, 10, lightweights.

At College Park Center, Arlington, Texas, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez, 12, for Hooker’s WBO and Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight titles; Murat Gasiev vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights.

Aug. 3

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (FOX), Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for the interim WBA World light heavyweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola, 12, heavyweights; Andre Berto vs. Miguel Cruz, 12, welterweights.

Aug. 10

At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Carl Frampton vs. Emmanuel Dominguez, 12, featherweights.

Aug. 23

At Main Street, Broken Arrow, Okla. (SHO), Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware, 10, super middleweights.

Aug. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

At TBA, Puerto Rico, Vic Saludar vs. Wilfredo Mendez, 12, for Saludar’s WBO strawweight title.

At Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas (FS1), Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon, 12, for the interim WBA World super bantamweight title.

Aug. 31

At Minneapolis (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quilin, 12, super middleweights.

Sept. 7

At Taguig City, Philippines, Sammy Salva vs. Padro Taduran, 12, for vacant IBF strawweight title

Sept. 28

At TBA, Los Angeles, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title.

