Fight Schedule

July 27

At Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez, 12, for Davis’ WBA Super World super featherweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Roman Martinez, 10, lightweights; Jezreel Corrales vs. Ladarius Miller, 10, lightweights.

At College Park Center, Arlington, Texas, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez, 12, for Hooker’s WBO and Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight titles; Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois, 12, for Farmer’s IBF super featherweight title; Murat Gasiev vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights; Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. Oscar Cortes, 10, welterweights; Tramaine Williams vs. Yenifel Vicente, 10, for the vacant USBA super bantamweight title.

Aug. 3

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (FOX), Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for the interim WBA World light heavyweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola, 12, heavyweights; Andre Berto vs. Miguel Cruz, 12, welterweights; Carlos Negron vs. Brian Howard, 10, heavyweights; Curtis Stevens vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, middleweights.

Aug. 10

At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Carl Frampton vs. Emmanuel Dominguez, 12, featherweights; Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rafael Rivera, 10, featherweights.

Advertisement

Aug. 17

At Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles (ESPN), Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super banatmweight title; Luis Collazo vs. Jose Benavidez, 10, welterweights; Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 10, junior welterweights; Adeilson Dos Santos vs. Adam Lopez, 10, featherweights.

Aug. 23

At Main Street, Broken Arrow, Okla. (SHO), Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware, 10, super middleweights; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Abdiel Ramirez, 10, super lightweights.

Aug. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

Aug. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

At Chelyabinsk, Russia, Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Aleksei Papin vs. Ilunga Makabu, 12, for Papin’s cruiserweight title.

At TBA, Puerto Rico, Vic Saludar vs. Wilfredo Mendez, 12, for Saludar’s WBO strawweight title.

At Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas (FS1), Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon, 12, for the interim WBA World super bantamweight title; Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Isaac Avelar, 12, super bantamweights; Darwin Price vs. Donovan Estrella, 10, super lightweights.

At Hermosillo, Mexico, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon, 12, for Estrada’s WBC World super flyweight title; Filip Hrgovic vs. Mario Heredia, 10, for Hrgovic’s WBC International heavyweight title.

Aug. 31

At Minneapolis (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quilin, 12, super middleweights.

Sept. 7

At Taguig City, Philippines, Sammy Salva vs. Padro Taduran, 12, for vacant IBF strawweight title.

Sept. 28

At TBA, Los Angeles, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.