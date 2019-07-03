Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fire score 3 goals in first 13 minutes, beat Atlanta 5-1

July 3, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Francisco Calvo, C.J. Sapong and Nicolás Gaitán each scored a goal in the opening 13 minutes and the Chicago Fire cruised past Atlanta United 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (5-7-7) snapped a six-game winless streak. Atlanta (9-7-2) had won the previous three meetings in the series.

Calvo opened the scoring in the fourth minute by heading in Gaitán’s corner kick, Sapong scored three minutes later on a counter attack and Gaitán converted a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead after Atlanta defender Leandro González Pirez was given a straight red card.

Chicago made it 4-0 in the 37th when Sapong calmly slid it inside the far post on a breakaway and Fabian Herbers sneaked it inside the near post just before halftime for a 5-0 lead.

Advertisement

Brandon Vázquez scored on a penalty kick in the 58th for Atlanta, which played the final 10 minutes with just nine men because of an injury to Dion Pereira.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.