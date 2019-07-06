Fire-Sporting KC, Sums

|Chicago
|0
|0—0
|Kansas City
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Kansas City, Croizet, 3 (Gutierrez), 14th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Gutierrez, 67th; Barath, 88th. Chicago, Herbers, 44th; McCarty, 69th; Campos, 83rd; Schweinsteiger, 90th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Mike Rottersman; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
A_18,570.
___
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Krisztian Nemeth, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez, Gedion Zelalem (Gianluca Busio, 84th); Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi (Johnny Russell, 73rd).
Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Grant Lillard (Marcelo, 67th); Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Fabian Herbers (Diego Campos, 80th), Aleksandar Katai (Nemanja Nikolic, 59th), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.