The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fire-Sporting KC, Sums

July 6, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Chicago 0 0—0
Kansas City 1 0—1

First half_1, Kansas City, Croizet, 3 (Gutierrez), 14th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Gutierrez, 67th; Barath, 88th. Chicago, Herbers, 44th; McCarty, 69th; Campos, 83rd; Schweinsteiger, 90th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Mike Rottersman; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_18,570.

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Krisztian Nemeth, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez, Gedion Zelalem (Gianluca Busio, 84th); Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi (Johnny Russell, 73rd).

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Grant Lillard (Marcelo, 67th); Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Fabian Herbers (Diego Campos, 80th), Aleksandar Katai (Nemanja Nikolic, 59th), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong.

