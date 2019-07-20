Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fire-Union, Sums

July 20, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 0 0—0
Philadelphia 1 1—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Fabian, 4 (Wagner), 11th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Fontana, 1, 65th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Wagner, 19th; Picault, 84th. Chicago, Bronico, 7th.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso; Andrew Bigelow; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

A_17,471.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 77th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Warren Creavalle, 90th); Marco Fabian (Anthony Fontana, 61st), Kacper Przybylko.

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales (Grant Lillard, 42nd), Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Djordje Mihailovic (Diego Campos, 70th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Aleksandar Katai, 70th), C.J. Sapong.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.