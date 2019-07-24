Listen Live Sports

Flames sign forward Sam Bennett to 2-year, $5.1 million deal

July 24, 2019 7:37 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and forward Sam Bennett avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year contract Wednesday with an average annual value of $2.55 million.

The 23-year-old Bennett had 13 goals, 14 assists and a team-high 93 penalty minutes 71 games last season. He has 55 goals, 61 assists and 264 penalty minutes in 312 regular-season games in five seasons, all with the Flames. In 20 playoff games, he has six goals and five assists.

Bennett and the Flames were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing Saturday.

