Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers executive Paul Holmgren becomes adviser for franchise

July 12, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers President Paul Holmgren has stepped down to become a senior adviser for the franchise.

General manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations in a related move. Fletcher reports directly to Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott.

Holmgren has been a Flyers player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager and president for 40 years. Scott says Holmgren has earned a place among the organization’s all-time greats.

Philadelphia hired Fletcher seven months to replace the fired Ron Hextall in the hopes of winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1975. Fletcher previously was a general manager for the Minnesota Wild and worked for a handful of NHL teams.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.