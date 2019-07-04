Listen Live Sports

Former Olympic silver medalist jailed for drug dealing

July 4, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two-time Olympic cycling silver medalist Jack Bobridge has been jailed for more than four years after being found guilty of dealing drugs following his retirement after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Bobridge was part of the Australian silver medal-winning team pursuit at Rio and at the 2012 Olympics in London. He also won two gold medals at the world championships in team pursuit and one in the individual pursuit.

The 29-year Bobridge was convicted in Perth’s District Court on Friday on four charges of supplying ecstasy tablets to a former friend in Perth between March and August 2017. He was sentenced to a total of four years and six months, but will be eligible for parole.

During his testimony, Bobridge named two other Australian cyclists who he claimed had taken drugs with him, but their names were suppressed by the judge.

