Formula One Schedule and standings

July 17, 2019 10:21 am
 
March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)

June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England (Lewis Hamilton)

July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders
Through July 14

1. Lewis Hamilton, 223

2. Valtteri Bottas, 184

3. Max Verstappen, 136

4. Sebastian Vettel, 123

5. Charles Leclerc, 120

6. Pierre Gasly, 55

7. Carlos Sainz, 38

8. Kimi Räikkönen, 25

9. Lando Norris, 22

10. Daniel Ricciardo, 22

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 17

12. Kevin Magnussen, 14

13. Sergio Perez, 13

14. Daniil Kvyat, 12

15. Alexander Albon, 7

16. Lance Stroll, 6

17. Romain Grosjean, 2

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1

