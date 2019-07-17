Formula One Schedule and standings

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)
March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)
April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)
April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)
May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)
May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Lewis Hamilton)
June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)
June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)
June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)
July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England (Lewis Hamilton)
July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE
|Points Leaders
|Through July 14
1. Lewis Hamilton, 223
2. Valtteri Bottas, 184
3. Max Verstappen, 136
4. Sebastian Vettel, 123
5. Charles Leclerc, 120
6. Pierre Gasly, 55
7. Carlos Sainz, 38
8. Kimi Räikkönen, 25
9. Lando Norris, 22
10. Daniel Ricciardo, 22
11. Nico Hulkenberg, 17
12. Kevin Magnussen, 14
13. Sergio Perez, 13
14. Daniil Kvyat, 12
15. Alexander Albon, 7
16. Lance Stroll, 6
17. Romain Grosjean, 2
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1
