Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fowles makes history but Williams, Dream beat Lynx 60-53

July 12, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points, Alex Bentley added 10, including a late 3-pointer, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 60-53 on Friday night to spoil Sylvia Fowles’ history-making game.

Fowles had 12 points and 12 rebounds, giving her 157 career double-doubles to tie the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie (1997-2009).

The Dream (5-10) never trailed and Williams scored six points during a 10-2 run that gave Atlanta a 19-8 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Fowles made a driving layup to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 55-51 with 2:30 remaining but Bentley’s 3 and two free throws by Monique Billings pushed the lead to nine with 44.3 seconds to play.

Williams was 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. The rest of the Atlanta players shot just 18 of 62 from the field.

Advertisement

Atlanta snapped Minnesota’s streak of road wins when holding an opponent below 40% shooting, dating to 2014, at 27.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Danielle Robinson led the Lynx (9-7) with 14 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.