Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

July 5, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

DETRIOT TIGERS — Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter from Toledo (IL). Announced LHP José Fernández cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Toledo.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Erik Manoah Jr. to Texas for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Auggie Francis.

Advertisement

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Pete Perez. Removed RHP Gan Quan from the active roster.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Fs Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to two-year, two-way contracts.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed D Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Kyle McKenzie to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eloy Room.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Adnan from Udinese Calcio (Italy) and agreed terms on a contract through 2021.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.