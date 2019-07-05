Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETRIOT TIGERS — Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter from Toledo (IL). Announced LHP José Fernández cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Toledo.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Erik Manoah Jr. to Texas for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Auggie Francis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Pete Perez. Removed RHP Gan Quan from the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Fs Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to two-year, two-way contracts.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed D Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Kyle McKenzie to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eloy Room.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Adnan from Udinese Calcio (Italy) and agreed terms on a contract through 2021.

