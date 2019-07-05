Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the postseason, for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24th, will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that the Philles may play in 2019.

Major League Baseball Players Association

MLBPA — Named Chris Capuano director of operations.

American League

DETRIOT TIGERS — Signed executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila to a multiyear contract extension. Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter from Toledo (IL). Announced LHP José Fernández cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Blake Parker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).

Oakland Athletics — Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from Las Vegas (PCL). optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo from Memphis (PCL). Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Erik Manoah Jr. to Texas for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Auggie Francis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Pete Perez. Removed RHP Gan Quan from the active roster.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Oliver Nunez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Chris Pennell.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Orlando Rodriguez to Cincinnati (NL).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Sold the contract of SS Bryant Flete to Cincinnati (NL).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Cal Aldridge.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Bryan Gates assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Andreas Martinsen to a one year, two-way contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Fs Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to two-year, two-way contracts.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed D Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Mario Kempe to a one year, two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract and F Cedric Paquette to a two-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Kyle McKenzie to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Orlando City D Robin Jansson and Houston D Maynor Figueroa undisclosed amounts for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner after receiving red cards during their July 3 matches.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eloy Room.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Adnan from Udinese Calcio (Italy) and agreed terms on a contract through 2021.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Indiana women’s basketball G Ali Patberg a sixth year of eligibility.

CARTHAGE — Named Mike Swartz assistant athletic director for communications and Sam Boyle assistant sports information director.

