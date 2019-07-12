Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed OF Jean-Christophe Masson to a minor league contract.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Spencer Stockton signed with Cincinnati (NL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Jason Phillips replay center operations principal.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.

Advertisement

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Jack Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Steve Bernier, John Stevens, Nick Schilkey, Nic Pierog and Kyle MacLean; and D Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon on one-year contracts.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed Fs Drew Callin and Ross Olsson to one-year contracts.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired F Wesley Berg from Calgary for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick and sent F Turner Evans to Rochester for D Shane Simpson as part of a three-team trade.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Jordan Reid assistant director of sport administration and championships. Promoted Francesca Spinella to coordinator for compliance and sport administration.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women’s basketball coach.

STOCKTON — Announced the women’s golf team will compete at the intercollegiate level beginning this fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.