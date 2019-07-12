Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

July 12, 2019 3:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed OF Jean-Christophe Masson to a minor league contract.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Spencer Stockton signed with Cincinnati (NL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Jason Phillips replay center operations principal.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.

Advertisement

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Jack Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Steve Bernier, John Stevens, Nick Schilkey, Nic Pierog and Kyle MacLean; and D Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon on one-year contracts.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed Fs Drew Callin and Ross Olsson to one-year contracts.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired F Wesley Berg from Calgary for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick and sent F Turner Evans to Rochester for D Shane Simpson as part of a three-team trade.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Jordan Reid assistant director of sport administration and championships. Promoted Francesca Spinella to coordinator for compliance and sport administration.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women’s basketball coach.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

STOCKTON — Announced the women’s golf team will compete at the intercollegiate level beginning this fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.