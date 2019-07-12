Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Brendan Cellucci, SS Karson Simas, and RHPs Blake Loubier, Feleipe Franks and Bradley Blalock to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled 1B A.J. Reed from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Phil Maton from the San Diego Padres for international bonus pool allotments. Recalled RHP Cody Anderson and placed him on the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the paternity list.
TEXAS RANGERS – Signed RHP Michael Brewer, RHP Adrian Rodriguez, SS Maximo Acosta, SS Hunter Bryan and OF Zion Bannister to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed OF Jean-Christophe Masson to a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock from the 60-day IL. Traded LHP Adam McCreery and C Josh Thole to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OFs J.J. Bleday and Kameron Misner to minor league contracts
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Drake Fellows, LHP Mason Feole, LHP Bodi Rascon and C Jared Alvarez-Lopez.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP Jonny Venters on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Luke Wilkins to Sioux Falls for a player to be named.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Robbie Coursel.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Marc Magliaro.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Jake Matthys. Sold the contract of OF Max Murphy to Arizona (NL).
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Seth Simmons from High Point to complete a previous trade. Placed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis on the reserve-left team list. Activated RHPs Travis Banwart and Joe Iorio.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jake Gozzo, RHP Brian Heldman and LHP Cam Opp.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Chris Erwin.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Christian Funk.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Kody Ruedisili. Released OF Ashton Bardzell and UTL Sebastian Diaz.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released SS Tanner Wetrich.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jhombeyker Morales.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Zach Reid.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed Hayden Shenefield.
|United Shore Professional Baseball League
UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Spencer Stockton signed with Cincinnati (NL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Jason Phillips replay center operations principal.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets TE Chris Herndon the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and Oakland G Richie Incognito for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Johan Larsson to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Jack Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Dakota Joshua from the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Connor McMichael to a three-year entry level contract.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Steve Bernier, John Stevens, Nick Schilkey, Nic Pierog and Kyle MacLean; and D Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon on one-year contracts.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed Fs Drew Callin and Ross Olsson to one-year contracts.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired F Wesley Berg from Calgary for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick and sent F Turner Evans to Rochester for D Shane Simpson as part of a three-team trade.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Luciano Emílio, Jason Boxx and Jack Stefanowski assistant coaches.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Jordan Reid assistant director of sport administration and championships. Promoted Francesca Spinella to coordinator for compliance and sport administration.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women’s basketball coach.
CLEVELAND STATE — Fired men’s basketball coach Dennis Felton. Named Pat Vuyanich special assistant for the program until a coach is hired.
CS NORTHRIDGE — Named Neil Walton and Eddie Cornejo assistant baseball coaches.
DAYTON — Named James Haring director of operations for men’s basketball.
DETROIT MERCY — Named Steve Shelton women’s soccer coach.
STOCKTON — Announced the women’s golf team will compete at the intercollegiate level beginning this fall.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.